Police: Body of man recovered from a canal in south Phoenix

Police say the body of a man has been recovered from a canal in south Phoenix.

They say police and fire crews located the body Tuesday morning in the Western Canal.

A person who lives in the neighborhood was on a walk and reported seeing a body floating in the water.

Police say a dive team as brought in due to the water dangers, including currents inside the canal and any items that may have been dumped there that couldn't be seen due to the murk.

They say it appears the man had been in the water for some time.

Police are trying to determine how the man ended up in the canal and whether foul play was involved.

They're also working to positively identify him using fingerprints and DNA.

