Arizona man gets prison for mom's bludgeoning death
By The Associated Press
Booking photo of Nathaniel Stubbs taken on Nov. 21, 2015. (Source: Cottonwood Police Department)
COTTONWOOD, AZ (AP) -
A man charged with beating his mother to death with the handle of an ax in her Cottonwood home has been sentenced to about 31 years in prison.
The Daily Courier reports 41-year-old Nathaniel Stubbs was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He also faced charges of aggravated assault, failure to appear in court and tampering with evidence.
Police had been called to do a welfare check on 61-year-old Pamela Shepherd in November 2015 after she hadn't been seen for four days. They found the woman dead in the trunk of her car in her home's garage.