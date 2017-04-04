Arizona man gets prison for mom's bludgeoning death

A man charged with beating his mother to death with the handle of an ax in her Cottonwood home has been sentenced to about 31 years in prison.

The Daily Courier reports 41-year-old Nathaniel Stubbs was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He also faced charges of aggravated assault, failure to appear in court and tampering with evidence.

Police had been called to do a welfare check on 61-year-old Pamela Shepherd in November 2015 after she hadn't been seen for four days. They found the woman dead in the trunk of her car in her home's garage.

Autopsy results showed Shepherd died from blunt force trauma and positional asphyxia.

Stubb was indicted by a grand jury in late February 2016.

A year before that, several months before he killed his mother, Stubbs was arrested in connection with a car theft and stabbing in Cornville. He was wanted on a probation warrant out of Maricopa County at the time.

Stubbs apologized in court Friday, saying he knew what he did was wrong.

