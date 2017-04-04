Tonopah 'mystery hole' sealed due to safety concerns

Crews fill in mysterious hole in Tonopah (Source: BLM) Crews fill in mysterious hole in Tonopah (Source: BLM)
A mysterious hole baffles neighbors in Tonopah (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A mysterious hole baffles neighbors in Tonopah (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

After a woman and her son out for a walk in the desert in Tonopah found a mysterious pit, the Bureau of Land Management says it has filled it in. 

A BLM spokesperson says the land was owned by the Federal Aviation Administration back in the 1950s. The property was later turned over to the BLM. 

Since then, the hole remained open. Its recent re-discovery puzzled neighbors. 

[ORIGINAL STORY: 'Mystery hole' found in Tonopah is raising questions]

The BLM says the FAA still has access to the land as part of a 'right of way' grant, but says the hole has nothing to do with their operations. BLM says it had permission to cover it. 

The BLM says it is still unsure what the pit was originally for, but it no longer poses a risk. Crews were sent out Tuesday morning, successfully back-filling it. 

It says if anyone finds any possibly dangerous abandoned structures or pits on BLM property, they are encouraged to report it to 602-417-9200.

