Wind damage causes power outage, cancels classes at Tempe HS

Students at Tempe High School got an unexpected day off Tuesday courtesy of Mother Nature.

Wind damage Monday night caused a power outage at the school forcing school officials to cancel classes for the day.

Students who arrived at school before the announcement was made were released. Buses that had already picked up students were taking them back to their stops and those who were still waiting to be picked up were given the news by their drivers.

“We are still determining whether after-school games will go on as scheduled,” stated a message on the school’s website. “We will send an update when we have more information.”

The same information was posted on the school's Facebook page and the Tempe Union High School District's Twitter page.

Video from the Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper showed APS crews working to get the school back up and running.

The Tempe High closure did not affect EVIT students. They were taken to their classes as scheduled.

Strong winds kicked up all over the Valley Monday night.

Across town from Tempe, winds ripped down some of the Final Four decorations at University of Phoenix in Glendale.

Sky Harbor Airport saw peak wind gusts at 51 miles per hour. Glendale saw wind gusts reach 43 miles per hour while Chase Field saw winds at 40 miles per hour.

Tempe High School is located at 1730 S. Mill Avenue, at Mill Avenue and Broadway Road. According to the school's website, enrollment is nearly 1,700.

