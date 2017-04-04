Fake lease scam leaves a Phoenix family with nowhere to go

The house that April Griffith thought she and her family would move into after signing what they later learned was a fake lease. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The lease signed by April Griffith that she later learned was fake. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

April Griffith became the victim of a Craigslist scam when she signed a fake lease and paid a deposit to a man posing as a landlord.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family is stunned after moving into a home in south Phoenix near 11th Street and Chambers only to find out a few days later that the lease they signed was fake.

April Griffith and her fiance had posted an ad on Craigslist looking for a house to rent. A man named Frank White contacted them through the ad and offered up the house.

Griffith then paid him a $900 deposit, signed a lease and moved in on Friday, March 31. But by the end of the weekend, they found out that White did not own the house.

American Homes 4 Rent, the property management company who does rent out the house, came to the family and told them they were scammed and that the lease was not legitimate.

The company then turned off the electricity and told them there would be an eviction notice on their door the next day.

Griffith and her fiance were skeptical of White at first because he lives out of state. But after White sent them a lease and the key code to get into the house, they believed everything was in order.

Griffith filed a police report and called to confront White.

White claimed that he owns the house and that the lease is real before ending the conversation but promising to call her back.

In the meantime, Griffith, her fiance and children have no family or friends to stay with and are worried about becoming homeless.

“We have nowhere to go, we have no money, we have nothing,” Griffith said.

