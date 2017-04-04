Artichoke and Roasted Garlic Dip with a Peach Basil Mimosa and Bourbon Mustard BBQ Chicken Dip with a Peach Basil Mojito

Kicked up Artichoke and Roasted Garlic Dip

Servings: Many

A quick, delicious dip for an excellent party snack. Jalapeno stuffed olives gives this a zing!



1 jar Queen Creek Olive Mill Artichoke & Roasted Garlic Tapenade

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Jalapeno Mexican Lime Stuffed Olives, chopped

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Combine tapenade, mayonnaise, cream cheese and chopped olives and half of the Parmesan cheese in a mixing bowl.

Place in casserole dish and top with remaining Parmesan cheese.

Microwave until cheese is bubbly or bake in oven at 375 degrees F for 15 minutes.

Best served with crackers, pita chips or toasted baguette.



Bourbon Mustard BBQ Chicken Dip

Yield: 8+ servings

Perfect for a tailgate party or a large gathering. Great with your favorite ale!

12 oz. cooked chicken, cut into small cubes

1 (8oz) block cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

3/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Bourbon Mustard BBQ Sauce

1 1/2 cup sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 green onion, chopped

Preheat oven to 350.

In a mixing bowl combine chicken, cream cheese, sour cream, yogurt, Bourbon Mustard BBQ Sauce, and 1 cup of cheddar cheese and oregano.

Pour mixture into a lightly greased 8x8 baking dish.

Top the dip with chopped green onion and remaining cheese.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly.

Serve with tortilla chips.

Peach Basil Mimosa

Serves 1

1 1/2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Peach White Balsamic Reduction

1/2 teaspoon Queen Creek Olive Mill Fresh Crush Basil Olive Oil

6 oz Queen Creek Olive Mill Peach Sparkling Wine.

Add vinegar and oil to a champagne flute and then top with sparkling wine. Enjoy!

Peach Basil Mojito

Serves 1

5 fresh basil leaves

1 1/2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Peach White Balsamic Reduction

1/2 teaspoon Queen Creek Olive Oil Fresh Basil Olive Oil

1 1/2 ounces Desert Diamond Distillery Rum

Place basil leaves Peach White Balsamic Reduction and Basil oil into a sturdy glass.

Use a muddler to crush the basil and incorporate the flavors. Do not strain the mixture.

Fill the glass almost to the top with ice. Pour the rum over the ice, and fill the glass with carbonated water.

Garnish with the remaining lime wedge.

