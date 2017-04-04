ALERT: Be aware of online pet selling scams

3 On Your Side

Jesus Durazo is a dog lover. In fact, he and his family own four.

“Yeah, I like them. They're pretty good dogs to be with," Durazo said.

But Durazo wanted to add on to his pet family by purchasing an English bulldog not only for himself but also his girlfriend. So, he got on the internet and came across a website called TK Bulldogs. 

The website, he said, looked authentic and he wound up purchasing two English bulldogs for $599.

"I was excited. Two dogs for $599. That was a really good deal," Durazo said about what he thought at the time.

TK Bulldogs added on another $100 for Insurance for a grand total of $699.

So, Durazo went to a Phoenix Western Union location, walked in and wired $699 to TK Bulldogs just like he was told to do.

After the money was wired, TK Bulldogs contacted Durazo again, claiming it needed money for shipping.

"How much was that?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. 

“$875,” Durazo replied.

So, Durazo wired the money and when he did, TK Bulldogs contacted him again.

"I got an email saying that I only paid insurance for one dog and there are two dogs on board. So, I sent another $875," Durazo said.

But, after wiring that money, Durazo says he was immediately contacted a fourth time.

This time, TK Bulldogs claimed it needed more than $1,500 for two air conditioned crates.

When Durazo objected, he was told the puppies were in his name and that he could be criminally charged for pet abandonment. 

Durazo says that concerned him. 

"At your fourth transaction, are any bells and whistles going off at all?” Harper asked him.

"Yeah, I was like, wow!” he said. “This is a lot of money. I did not know I would be spending this much money for shipping and the dogs."

Still, Durazo wired more than $1,500. At this point, he's wired a total of $4,000. 

Then, you guessed it. TK Bulldogs contacted him again. 

This time they needed more than $2,000 for vaccinations and registrations.

At this point, Durazo realized he was involved in a scam. 

There were no dogs and TK Bulldogs was nothing more than a scammer masquerading as a company.

 In fact, if you look at TK Bulldogs website, it's littered with misspelled words.

And get this. 3 On Your Side confirmed that the pictures listed in the testimonial section were actually cut and pasted from a legitimate English bulldog website.

The 23-year-old says it's a hard lesson to learn.

“Next time I make purchases, it will be face to face,” Durazo told us. "No more wiring money."

Remember, never wire money for any kind of an internet purchase. If you’re asked to wire money, you’re most likely getting yourself involved in a scam and there is virtually no way to get your money back.

The Federal Trade Commission offers these tips to avoid becoming a victim: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/new-dogand-scammers-old-tricks?

Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

