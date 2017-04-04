Bank bosses pay shoppers' grocery bills ahead of Arizona Gives Day

The organizations taking part in Arizona Gives Day are divided into 14 categories. (Source: AZGives.org)

Undercover bosses were paying it forward at a Phoenix Fry’s ahead of Arizona Gives Day.

Two presidents from FirstBank, which is one of the big sponsors of Arizona Gives Day, went to the Fry’s near 20th Street and Camelback Road Monday and paid customers’ grocery bills to the tune of about $5,000.

The stealth operation was to promote Arizona Gives Day, which has been the first Tuesday of April since 2013.

Working as baggers -- their nametags announced them as new employees -- Joel and Bryce happily paid shoppers’ bills, asking just one thing in return – that they pay it forward by giving $5 or $10 to an Arizona nonprofit organization during part of the massive 24-hour online giving campaign.

“It did take me a minute and when he said that [he was paying my bill] I was just floored,” one lucky shopper said. “It’s amazing.”

“It makes me want to give back, totally, just because stuff like that doesn’t happen often and you just want to pay it forward,” another shopper said.

Arizona Gives Day is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum.

“This event helps people find, learn about and contribute to the causes they believe in,” explains AZGives.org. “Arizona Gives Day also enables nonprofits to share their stories and engage the community through a unique online giving platform.”

Hundreds of organizations from all corners of the state benefit. The causes those organizations support run the gamut; there are 14 categories.

The idea is to invest in Arizona. To make a contribution, check out AZGives.org.

Last year’s Arizona Gives Day raised $2.84 million for state nonprofits. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $7.5 million.

