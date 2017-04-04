MCSO: Suspect in Sun City carjacking appeared to be 14-16 years old

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the teenage boy who carjacked a woman who was making a deposit at an ATM in Sun City.

It happened early Tuesday morning, shortly before 12:30, at the Bank of America ATM in the shopping center at 107th and Grand avenues. (North of Grand Avenue, 107th Avenue becomes Del Webb Boulevard.)

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the 64-year-old victim had just finished her deposit and had turned around to go back to her car when the suspect approached her.

The suspect, a black boy who appeared to be 14 and 16 years old, demanded money. He was armed with a 9mm handgun that he pointed at the woman. When she told him she did not have any cash, he demanded her car keys, Enriquez said.

The suspect got into the vehicle and drove away, heading northwest on Grand Avenue.

The victim, who was not hurt, walked across the parking lot to the Speakeasy Bar, which is located in the same shopping center, to call 911.

Enriquez said she described the suspect as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a small build.

MCSO did not provide any information about the stolen vehicle.

“This is an open ongoing investigation,” Enriquez said.

