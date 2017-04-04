Flying out of Sky Harbor? Terminal 4 security checkpoints are different

Your boarding pass will tell you if you're cleared for TSA PreCheck.

If you’re flying out of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor International Airport today – and masses of Final Four fans are – there are some security changes you need to know about.

The A and D checkpoints are reserved for TSA PreCheck passengers only. If you don’t have PreCheck, you have to go through the B and C security checkpoints, even if your flight is leaving from an A or D gate.

Check your boarding pass. If you see "TSA PreCheck" on it, you're good to go at the A and D checkpoints, which are on the west side of the terminal.

[PDF: Terminal 4 map with security checkpoint and gates]

The lines were long when Lina De Florias was there. You can check security wait times on the front page of SkyHarbor.com. Those times are also on the screens in each terminal and at the PHX Sky Train stations.

At about 6:15 a.m., the B checkpoint was the busiest with a 24-minute wait time; the C checkpoint wait time was 20 minutes.

If you have a Final Four program, please do everyone a favor and make sure it's in your carry-on bag. That pretty hologram interferes with the baggage-scanning equipment.

For specific flight information, check with your airline before heading to Sky Harbor.

