Gilbert police, fire team up to rescue some stuck baby ducks

"Five little ducks went out one day, over the hills and far away..."

That's the opening line of a beloved children's book, but something similar happened in real life Monday.

Some tiny ducklings found themselves in serious trouble. These little ducks? Got stuck.

But thanks to the efforts of the Gilbert Police Department and Gilbert Fire and Rescue, this story has a happy ending.

The ducklings somehow all toppled into a storm drain in Gilbert and found themselves stuck in there.

But it was the men and women in uniform to the rescue!

The two departments worked together to save the diminutive ducklings.

The rescuers were cool, calm and collected, and no one "quacked" under pressure. (Sorry!)

The Gilbert Police Department shared photos of the rescue on its Facebook page, and called it a "great joint effort" between the departments.

