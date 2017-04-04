Valley man owns a piece of Star Wars history

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Star Wars?

Please say it's not Jar Jar Binks! We'd like to think that we all immediately think about the light saber. It's truly the most iconic piece in the entire series.

As a kid, many of us remember play-fighting with those awesome plastic sabers. It was the battle between good and evil.

Well, there's a man who lives here in the Valley who is a self-proclaimed Star Wars super fan and he got his hands on the real deal. Bert Martinez fell in love with Star Wars from the get-go.

"Those ships come across the screen; I have never seen that angle. They were so big and they had such great detail," Martinez said.

Like any good Star Wars fan, Martinez began to collect what he could, from toys to models to books.

But, in the 90s, Martinez got an opportunity of a lifetime.

As the story goes, Martinez knows a guy who is friendly with Frank Bruton, the man who helped create the magic of some of the Star Wars gear like the light sabers.

Well, Bruton was looking to sell a couple of light sabers for a price of $2,500 apiece, and Martinez couldn't resist.

He is now the proud owner of two light sabers used by Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness.)

"I had a non-disclosure clause that I couldn't reveal that I bought them for five years," Bert said.

Martinez says doesn't have any plans to sell them but if he did, he could get in the ball park of $40,000 for both.

