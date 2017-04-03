Former pro baseball player has RV stolen

Dena Howry also found a bag of sex toys inside the RV, left behind by the thieves. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The thieves used the shower, toilet and even put food in the frig. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Thieves stole the TV and personal items from inside the RV. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Bob Howry had his RV stolen but it was later found in Cottonwood but it wasn't the same. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Bob Howry is a former Major League Baseball pitcher for such teams as the White Sox's, Cubs and the D-backs.

He owns a big 42-foot RV that he and his family take out on the road every summer and drive thousands of miles around the country.

It was in for repairs at a shop in the Valley when a couple of thieves stole it on March 26. It was found less than 24 hours later in the town of Cottonwood.

After it was recovered, they found the RV to have a lot of body damage on the outside. However, that didn't compare to what they found inside.

Bob's wife Dena showed us the inside of the RV and it was a mess.

"There was blood on these cushions. They did get some fingerprints. They got good fingerprints on the front TV," Dena said.

It appears the thieves didn't just steal a TV and personal items. They were treating it, as Dena put it, as a cheap motel. The thieves used the shower, toilet and even put food in the frig.

"It's very unsettling, just being violated like that," Dena said.

It gets much worse. In the bedroom, Dena found a bag not belonging to the family, but the thieves. Inside that bag had Dena gagging. It was full of sex toys.

"It made me want to throw up. It made me mad. I've been really sad. Today, I got mad," Dena said.

The story of how they found the RV is pretty amazing. Dena posted about the theft on her Facebook. It was shared over a thousand times and amazingly one Facebook member spotted the RV abandon in a parking lot in Cottonwood.

Cottonwood police pulled fingerprints and have surveillance video of the suspects which showed a man and woman possibly involved in the theft.

The investigation is ongoing.

