Prescott Valley power outages due to high winds, downed power lines

Thousands are without power in the Prescott Valley area after high winds downed power lines in the area Monday evening.

The Arizona Public Service spokeswoman Anne DeGraw said ferocious winds took down power lines in several areas causing multiple outages around 6 P.M.

At one point close to 10,000 customers were without power in the towns of Paulden, Cottonwood, Cornville, Chino Valley and Prescott Valley. DeGraw said power is slowly be restored to customers as workers repair and reroute the lines.

Prescott Valley Police said Robert Road from Spouse Drive to Lakeshore Drive should be avoided due to no power at the intersections along Robert Road.

Authorities also ask drivers to avoid Spouse Drive from Tonto Road to Miner Drive as it has been completely blocked off with no vehicular traffic being let through, due to APS crews working on repairing several downed power lines.

Several of these outages will remain all night long with repairs underway on the problem areas.

