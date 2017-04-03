Strong winds damage Final Four decorations in Glendale

Some strong winds kicked up Monday night and damaged the Final Four decorations outside of the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

The winds grew strong during the second half of the National Championship game and sent a metal entrance decoration tumbling down.

Fences were also blown down. Parts of the broadcast scaffolding were torn apart by the strong winds.

No injuries were reported.

Sky Harbor Airport saw peak wind gusts at 51 miles per hour. Glendale saw wind gusts reach 43 miles per hour while Chase Field saw winds at 40 miles per hour.

There was also some light rain reported in downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale and other parts of the Valley.

It was breezy all day in the Valley.

Up in the High Country, the cold front brought strong winds as well, plus rain and snow.

Kingman saw wind gusts of 64 miles per hour while Sedona saw 55 mph wind gusts.

The storms also caused thousands of people to lose power.

APS reported several large outages that affected close to 10,0000 customers, in areas including Paulden, Cottonwood, Cornville, Chino Valley and Prescott Valley.

