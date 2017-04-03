April showers fall on Flagstaff... snow showers, that is!

The calendar may say April, but it felt more like February Monday evening in Flagstaff.

While we enjoyed sunny, spring-like weather here in the Valley, folks up north saw snow, rain and high winds.

A cold front is bringing showers, thunderstorms and snow to northern AZ. The wintry-like weather began Monday afternoon and was expected to last into the night.

[RELATED: No foolin' - Skiing conditions are perfect at Snowbowl]

Some snow accumulation was expected above 6,000 feet.

By 5:15 Monday, a significant weather advisory had already been issued for Navajo and Coconino counties. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph were said to be possible.

By 5:50 p.m., heavy snow was reported at Grand canyon Village and around the Williams area. Snow then started to move into Flagstaff.

Meantime, the storms also caused thousands of people to lose power.

APS reported several large outages that affected close to 10,0000 customers, in areas including Paulden, Cottonwood, Cornville, Chino Valley and Prescott Valley.

The skies are expected to clear up by Tuesday.

Snow flocking the pines along SR 87 at Clints Well. Roads are clear after an overnight snow shower. pic.twitter.com/cNJ6jn2e4E — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 4, 2017

April snow showers...Flagstaff got snow overnight. I-17 is clear but wet. Watch for ice on bridges. #aztraffic #azwx pic.twitter.com/zdC8eXr7wT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 4, 2017

Heads up drivers in northern Arizona! The snow is back! Please be ready for snowy, slippery roads. #KnowSnow pic.twitter.com/H5C4A7QQlv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 4, 2017

540pm: Heavy snow reported at Grand Canyon Village and Williams. Snowing in Bellemont. Expect snow to move into Flagstaff by 6 pm. #azwx — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) April 4, 2017

Radar at 515 PM MST. Significant Weather Advisory is out for Navajo / Coconino counties until 545 PM MST. Gusts 50-55 mph possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/P6gllFS7Et — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) April 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.