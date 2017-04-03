April showers fall on Flagstaff... snow showers, that is!

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Elise Wilson) (Source: Elise Wilson)
(Source: Elise Wilson) (Source: Elise Wilson)
(Source: Elise Wilson) (Source: Elise Wilson)
(Source: Elise Wilson) (Source: Elise Wilson)
(Source: Elise Wilson) (Source: Elise Wilson)
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The calendar may say April, but it felt more like February Monday evening in Flagstaff.

While we enjoyed sunny, spring-like weather here in the Valley, folks up north saw snow, rain and high winds.

A cold front is bringing showers, thunderstorms and snow to northern AZ. The wintry-like weather began Monday afternoon and was expected to last into the night.

[RELATED: No foolin' - Skiing conditions are perfect at Snowbowl]

Some snow accumulation was expected above 6,000 feet.

By 5:15 Monday, a significant weather advisory had already been issued for Navajo and Coconino counties. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph were said to be possible.

By 5:50 p.m., heavy snow was reported at Grand canyon Village and around the Williams area. Snow then started to move into Flagstaff.

Meantime, the storms also caused thousands of people to lose power.

APS reported several large outages that affected close to 10,0000 customers, in areas including Paulden, Cottonwood, Cornville, Chino Valley and Prescott Valley. 

The skies are expected to clear up by Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack