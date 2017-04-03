Witness speaks about being confronted by shooting suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Denny Baumann and his wife were relaxing in their winter home at the Pioneer Mobile Home Park in north Phoenix Sunday night around 9 p.m. when they heard pounding on the back door of their home.

“I got up, walked back there and turned the light on and there’s this guy standing at the back door pounding on it with a knife in his hand and wanting to get in to use the phone,” said Baumann. 

Concern for his wife’s safety took over and he told her to get in the bathroom and lock the door.

When the knife-wielding man walked to the front door and started banging on it, Baumann called 911 to let them know what was going on.

Police said earlier that night, about 40 customers and employees were inside the Chili’s near the Interstate 10 and Carefree Highway at the time the masked robber walked in. That suspect fired one shotgun round into the air and reportedly threatened to kill somebody if he did not get money.

Very quickly, that suspect fled the scene.  

Police said the robbery suspect is the same man that Baumann came to face to face with at his home.

“The guy finally laid the knife down and he just started crying and he just said, 'I need to call my dad. I need to call my daughter,' and he said, 'I need water,'” said Baumann.

By the time Baumann tossed the suspect a bottle of water, his neighbors heard the commotion and came out of their homes to help. Police arrived moments later.

Police arrested Jerry Krach, 39. Krach fit the description of the man police said held up the Chili’s. Witnesses at the scene also positively identified him.

Baumann said Krach appeared to be either very intoxicated or high on drugs.

“You get all kinds of things going through your mind. The main thing is just trying to stay safe. That was the main thing. Not really scared, just nervous about everything,” said Krach.

Police located the Krach's ATV in the desert area behind the mobile home park.

No one at the restaurant or the trailer park was hurt during the ordeal, but many people were shaken up.  

“You just feel bad, you know? You feel bad for people like that that are going through rough times and wished they would get help. I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” said Baumann. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

