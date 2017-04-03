Final Four fans praise safety and security at Valley events

There have been no major crime incidents, and a very small number of DUI's and alcohol-related related arrests, police said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to Phoenix police, the past few days have gone better than expected for the Final Four festivities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police cars on every corner - barricades - officers out and about.

Safety and security have not been a problem for most Final Four fans.

"It's just a very casual comfortable feeling," said Vanessa Velez.

"I have a 14-year-old son, and I just let him roam and I feel very comfortable with it," said Tom Teeler.

According to Phoenix police, the past few days have gone better than expected with thousands of fans flocking to downtown Phoenix and across the Valley for Final Four events.

[SPECIAL SECTION: NCAA Final Four in Phoenix]

There have been no major crime incidents, and a very small number of DUI's and alcohol-related related arrests, police said.

Commander Jeff Alexander heads up the emergency operation center, which coordinates all the police and fire response teams during Final Four weekend.

He said that having big events in the Valley before has had a big impact.

"Our planning has all been part of the learning process, from the Super Bowl, College Football Championship, and now the NCAA Final Four," said Alexander. "We've learned from every one and implemented things we've learned, and quite frankly, they've worked."

[RELATED: Possible record crowds in downtown Phoenix]

"We've been really impressed with security," said Gonzaga fan Amy Livingston. "It's been pretty amazing."

"My biggest worry is who is playing and who is going to win," said David Corwin, who is visiting from Los Angeles with his son Emmett. "I just hope for a good game."

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.