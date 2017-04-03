New mugshot of suspect in slow-speed chase in East Valley released

Allen K. Bartoli was taken into custody on Monday evening, left. He had been previously arrested in Pinal County. His mugshot is on the right. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety have caught a suspect that led them on a slow-speed chase on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in the East Valley.

The pursuit came to an end just after 5 p.m. on Monday near Gilbert Road.

The suspect, later identified as Allen K. Bartoli, was in what appears to be a Chevy Sonic.

DPS said the pursuit started on Monday afternoon when troopers tried to stop Bartoli for a traffic violation on the eastbound Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. But he allegedly didn't stop.

"Initially when I tried to stop him, he looked at me and made kind of a dance move with his arms but when I actually turned on the lights and sirens he ignored me and would not look at me," Sgt. Brent Leslie with DPS said.

Bartoli then headed east on the I-10 and went onto the Loop 202, troopers said.

Troopers were closely following Bartoli for miles but he wasn't going very fast, DPS said. He was hit with stop sticks at least three times.

"We were able to spike him on several occasions. In fact I think we got all four tires spiked but he continued at a slow rate of speed," Leslie said.

After being hit with the stop sticks, Bartoli was driving on the car's rims, DPS said. All four of the tires were out by the time he reached Alma School Road.

The pursuit finally stopped under a freeway overpass at Gilbert Road after authorities made the vehicle spin out.

Troopers say they had to use a Taser on the 27-year-old to get him into custody. He didn't need any medical treatment and was taken to jail.

DPS said Bartoli, from Morristown, Arizona, had drugs in the car and a warrant for his arrest out of Pinal County.

No troopers were hurt.

Bartoli will be charged with felony flight, possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated DUI, resisting arrest and for an outstanding felony warrant from Pinal County.

An investigation is ongoing.

