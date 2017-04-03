Thief targets players at Chandler Golf Course

A thief waited for the right opportunity to swipe expensive golf clubs and equipment while the owner was inside the clubhouse Saturday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the San Marcos Golf Course.

“Golf, in general, is based on etiquette. And for that to happen at a golf course which I frequent was a little disturbing,” said Keith Bradley, who had his items stolen.

Surveillance video showed a man acting as if he was talking on a cell phone, patiently waiting for the right opportunity to strike. While the backs of other golfers are turned, the thief calmly walks over to Bradley’s cart and takes a golf bag worth more than $2,500.

It was a blue Nike bag with a New England Patriots logo on it.

Bradley says he filed a report with Chandler Police after viewing the surveillance video. He calls the incident unsettling.

“A lot of people are like, 'oh it’s just golf clubs,' but it would be like a woman getting her purse stolen with all of her credit cards in it and having the credit cards run up,” he said.

Course managers are calling the incident a crime of opportunity. They say Bradley left his bag in an unsecured area for almost an hour.

Meanwhile, Bradley is checking local pawn shops and sports equipment resale stores to see if his clubs turn up.

