Valley man's bank deposit goes into wrong account

One little number turned into one big headache for a Valley man, after his bank deposit accidentally went into the wrong account.

And when that other person refused to return the money, the bank said there was nothing it could do.

This is the hassle retiree Joel Weeks has been facing.

Weeks recently moved to Arizona from Utah.

“The day we left it was snowing and it was 28 degrees, he said.

It might have been cold in Utah, but Weeks was about to get hot under the collar! (Financially, anyway.)

Weeks' problem started when his financial advisor told him that he had to start taking a monthly IRA disbursement payment that would be electronically deposited straight into his Chase bank account.

“It's actually $3,873.13," he said.

But, when Weeks went to Chase Bank to get his first disbursement, the bank teller had bad news.

“He goes, 'Oh my gosh, there it is. It's in this other person's account.’ I said, 'well, pretty easy to fix right? You just take that money out of their account, let them know what happened and put it in my account.' And he goes, 'I wish it were that easy.'”

Turns out, Weeks' $3,873 went into another Chase customer's account because his financial advisor claimed he was given the wrong account number by Chase.

One digit was added to the front of his account number and that made the entire account number wrong. 

And to make matter worse, Chase said it couldn't withdraw the money without permission from the other bank account holder, who after some time, spent the unexpected windfall.

Chase then said there was nothing it could do.

“She called me and told me that she was really sorry but they had exhausted every option, every avenue, and there was nothing they could do and that you are out your money.” 

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and Chase agreed to look into the matter.

After they did, Chase agreed to return the $3,873 back to Weeks.

“Pretty miraculous, of course! That's why we called you," Weeks said.

Chase made it clear that they did not have to return the money.

Regardless, Weeks says he couldn't be happier.

“You guys are good at taking care of these things, and I'm grateful; very grateful.”

A big thanks to Chase because the bank wasn't obligated to return that money. If a wrong account number is entered, usually the bank is not held responsible.

It's a good reminder to everyone, especially now that tax season is in full swing. 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

