Valley man's bank deposit goes into wrong account

One little number turned into one big headache for a Valley man, after his bank deposit accidentally went into the wrong account.

And when that other person refused to return the money, the bank said there was nothing it could do.

This is the hassle retiree Joel Weeks has been facing.

Weeks recently moved to Arizona from Utah.

“The day we left it was snowing and it was 28 degrees, he said.

It might have been cold in Utah, but Weeks was about to get hot under the collar! (Financially, anyway.)

Weeks' problem started when his financial advisor told him that he had to start taking a monthly IRA disbursement payment that would be electronically deposited straight into his Chase bank account.

“It's actually $3,873.13," he said.

But, when Weeks went to Chase Bank to get his first disbursement, the bank teller had bad news.

“He goes, 'Oh my gosh, there it is. It's in this other person's account.’ I said, 'well, pretty easy to fix right? You just take that money out of their account, let them know what happened and put it in my account.' And he goes, 'I wish it were that easy.'”

Turns out, Weeks' $3,873 went into another Chase customer's account because his financial advisor claimed he was given the wrong account number by Chase.

One digit was added to the front of his account number and that made the entire account number wrong.

And to make matter worse, Chase said it couldn't withdraw the money without permission from the other bank account holder, who after some time, spent the unexpected windfall.

Chase then said there was nothing it could do.

“She called me and told me that she was really sorry but they had exhausted every option, every avenue, and there was nothing they could do and that you are out your money.”

So, 3 On Your Side got involved, and Chase agreed to look into the matter.

After they did, Chase agreed to return the $3,873 back to Weeks.

“Pretty miraculous, of course! That's why we called you," Weeks said.

Chase made it clear that they did not have to return the money.

Regardless, Weeks says he couldn't be happier.

“You guys are good at taking care of these things, and I'm grateful; very grateful.”

A big thanks to Chase because the bank wasn't obligated to return that money. If a wrong account number is entered, usually the bank is not held responsible.

It's a good reminder to everyone, especially now that tax season is in full swing.

