Man dead after industrial accident in Gilbert

Posted: Updated:
[Source 3TV/CBS 5 News] [Source 3TV/CBS 5 News]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Authorities say a man was killed Monday morning after an industrial accident in Gilbert.

Gilbert Police spokesman Darrell Kruger said Matthew Ellsworth, 34, died after he was hit in the head by a steel beam while at work.  

Kruger said Ellsworth was working at S & H Steel Company, 620 W Commerce Ave., Monday around 7:40 A.M. when the accident happened.

Fire officials say paramedics treated Ellsworth and took him to a nearby trauma center where he died a short time later.  

The investigation into the incident continues.

 Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack