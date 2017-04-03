Man dead after industrial accident in Gilbert

Authorities say a man was killed Monday morning after an industrial accident in Gilbert.

Gilbert Police spokesman Darrell Kruger said Matthew Ellsworth, 34, died after he was hit in the head by a steel beam while at work.

Kruger said Ellsworth was working at S & H Steel Company, 620 W Commerce Ave., Monday around 7:40 A.M. when the accident happened.

Fire officials say paramedics treated Ellsworth and took him to a nearby trauma center where he died a short time later.

The investigation into the incident continues.

