Hamilton High School head coach reassigned amidst hazing investigation

The head coach of the prominent Hamilton High School football team in Chandler, Steve Belles, has been reassigned following an investigation by the Chandler Police of hazing at the school.

During the term of the reassignment, Belles will not be present on the Hamilton High School campus. CUSD said the reassignment is indefinite in length and is not disciplinary.

Superintendent Camille Casteel sent home a letter to parents stating, "It is so troubling to learn that we have had students who have felt unsafe and vulnerable. Our prayers are with them and the entire community."

On Thursday, March 30, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed criminal charges against three teenagers for incidents based on the investigation.

One 17-year-old, Nathaniel William Thomas, is being charged as an adult with sex assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Two 16-year-old students were charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and assault in juvenile court.

Prosecutors in the case have asked the court to consider transferring the teens to the adult system.

A 15-year-old suspect is also being investigated further.

Originally six students were arrested on Wednesday, March 29 in connection with the hazing case. According to the Chandler Police Department the case involved multiple victims.

Belles has won 5 state titles as coach at Hamilton Hight School, most recently in 2012.

