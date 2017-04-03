U.S. Marshals Service arrests 148 fugitives in tenth annual 'Operation Justice'

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 148 fugitives in its tenth annual “Operation Justice,” metro-wide, fugitive round-up targeting violent fugitives wanted for higher level felony crimes.

The effort involved 24 law enforcement agencies from Maricopa and Pinal counties. Operation Justice 2017 took place from March 28 to March 30, and focused on targeting fugitives who had committed crimes such as robbery, sexual assault, dangerous drugs and aggravated assault.

"Operation Justice's primary focus is to remove individuals with felony warrants who continue to commit crimes from our communities,” said David P. Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona.

Task Force members teamed together to go after the most violent career criminals and gang members across the Phoenix metro area. The main goal of this effort is to help those who have been victims of these crimes to heal and be justified in the fact that they will not duplicate the same crimes again.

"Our communities and our crime victims expect and deserve law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure criminals are held accountable for their actions and there is justice for our victims,” said Chief Jeri Williams of the Phoenix Police Department. “

Of the 148 fugitives taken into custody, 22 were for homicide/aggravated assault, 17 were for sex offenses/sex assaults and 16 were for robbery/firearms related offenses while the rest pertained to other types of crimes. As part of this operation, investigative leads were also distributed nationwide. To date, two individuals wanted for sexual assault were arrested in Nevada and Texas and one was arrested for child abuse in Connecticut.

"The Mesa Police Department is proud to have been a part of Operation Justice 2017,” Interim Chief Michael Dvorak said. “Victimization has no boundaries and this collaboration of justice agencies is another example of how we will go beyond expectations to seek those responsible for causing trauma to our most vulnerable."

For more information on USMS Fifteen Most Wanted fugitives and USMS Major Cases, go to www.usmarshals.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.