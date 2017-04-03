Pet of the week: Angel

Sometimes owners realize they may no longer be able to provide their pets with the care and attention they deserve. Often in these situations, they turn to the Arizona Humane Society for assistance in hopes of finding a more suitable home for them moving forward.

This is the story of Angel, a sweet 2-year-old Labrador Retriever mix, who is available for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society’s Campus for Compassion location.

Arriving in late March, Angel has been shy at times in her new surroundings, but continuously shows signs that she is gaining confidence each and every day.

Forty-eight pounds of beautiful, Angel would make a great companion for several reasons, including her zest for life.

As any owner of a Labrador Retriever will tell you, these adorable dogs are extremely intelligent and love to explore.

Come visit Angel today and see if you can help give her the opportunity to check out some new sights and sounds. You just may find yourself doing the exact same upon becoming her new caretaker.

[MUSIC VIDEO: "Angel" by Sarah McLachlan]

