Monday, April 3

Gilbert nurse up for America's Greatest School Nurse

Amy Daly is the nurse at Islands Elementary School only a nurse and is a caregiver to 530 kids. Students say she can turn a rough visit to the nurse's office into a positive experience.

If you'd like to vote for her, visit www.americasgreatestschoolnurse.com.

You can vote once a day until April 16th.

Doughbird opens in Arcadia

Doughbird, the latest restaurant by Sam Fox and Fox Restaurant Concepts is officially open. This bold concept will offer house-made pizzas and rotisserie meats served with classic comfort sides and unique sauces, all in a bright, charming setting that feels as comfortable as your own backyard.

For more information, visit: www.eatdoughbird.com

Doughbird Pizza & Rotisserie

4385 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-345-9161

Hours:

Sunday - Thursday

11:30am - 9:30pm

Friday - Saturday

11:30am - 10pm

Motivational Monday: Movement for kids NCAA bracket style

It's a 64-day challenge for teachers, schools and administrators called Minutes Out of Your Seat, with teams competing against each other NCAA bracket style. For this Motivational Monday, we check out a movement competition that challenges teachers to get their kids out of their seats. Kids are studying while doing planks, lunges, even reading while walking around the classroom, because each minute counts. The classrooms with the most minutes’ wins. The "Final Four" schools were revealed last week, and now they're down to the final two schools.

For more information, visit http://minutesoutofyourseat.weebly.com/ and http://www.corepurposeconsulting.com/

Queen of Clean-Great Cleaning uses for all natural castile soap

Dr. Bronner's Liquid Castile Soaps are made using pure coconut, olive, hemp, and jojoba oils. The result is a concentrated and completely biodegradable liquid soap that cleans gently, yet effectively, and can be used in a vast number of different ways!

All-Purpose Cleaning Spray

Add 1/4 c. of castile soap to a quart of warm water, stir in well. Add essential oils, if desired, for added cleaning, disinfecting power, and fragrance. I have used Dr. Bronner's Tea Tree Soap, which already contains tea tree oil, which I love the smell of and has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Pour the solution into a labeled spray bottle and use to clean hard surfaces.

Antibacterial Soft Scrub Cleanser

Ingredients:

3/4 cup baking soda

1/4 cup castile soap

1 Tbsp water

10-15 drops of melaleuca essential oil (Tea Tree Oil)

Directions:

Combine the baking soda and castile soap in a mixing bowl. Add the water and tea tree oil to the bowl and stir with a fork. Stir until you achieve a paste-like consistency. Add more baking soda or castile soap to achieve the consistency you want. Transfer to your container

To Use:

Use your homemade Soft Scrub to clean your sink, bathtub, toilet, microwave, tile and grout, countertops, pots and pans, glass stovetop, concrete, stainless steel, granite, and glass. Avoid using it on porous surfaces such as untreated wood or unsealed granite or stone.

This should last on the shelf one month.

Floor Cleaner

Add 1/2 c. castile soap to 3 gallons of hot water in a bucket. Keep the solution clean and no rinsing is required.

Reusable Kitchen Wipes

The Environmental Protection Agency cites artificial fragrances in cleaning products as an indoor irritant and pollutant. A single fragrance can include as many as 600 petrochemicals all within the word "fragrance" on the label.

Pairing these natural cleaners with essential oils only enhances their cleaning value and leaves behind a pleasant, natural scent. It's not just an advertising gimmick that many commercial products contain citrus oils such as lemon or lime they are natural degreasers and have antimicrobial properties.

Take an old t-shirt PJ’s or whatever you have and cut it up into "rag-size" cloths.

Pour 1 cup warm water, 1/8 cup (or 1 ounce) liquid castile soap, and 5 to 10 drops of your favorite essential oil into a jar with a tight-fitting lid.

For powerful antibacterial properties, try peppermint essential oil or Tea Tree Oil.

Place the rags into the jar with the liquid. Put the top on the jar (or whatever lidded container you prefer) and turn upside down a few times until all the rags are soaked.

After being used, the cloths can be washed and returned to the jar for use over and over again.

Handwashing Dishes

Fill your sink or a basin with 10 parts warm water and 1 part castile soap, and wash dishes as usual. The same ratio can be used to make a smaller amount to use in a soap-dispensing scrub brush.

Fruit and Veggie Wash

As consumers become increasingly more concerned about the use of harmful pesticides and sprays on our fresh produce, Fruit and Veggie Washes have become a popular solution. They come with a high pricetag, but with a little castile soap, you can make a simple and effective wash for your produce in minutes.

Simply add 1/4 tsp. of castile soap to a bowl of water and stir. Dunk your produce into the bowl and swish around to loosen any dirt or debris. Rinse well under cold water and allow to drain or dry with a paper towel.

Ant Spray

Add 1/4 c. of tea tree soap to a quart of water and stir to mix. (You can also just add 6-8 drops of Melaleuca essential oil to the soap if you don't have the tea tree soap on hand.) Spray indoors or outdoors, wherever ants have been spotted or are accumulating.

Note: Do not use on plants, as this concentration will burn plants!

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

Chris & Heidi Powell debut TRANSFORM app

Chris & Heidi Powell, trainers and hosts of the worldwide hit TV show 'Extreme Weight Loss,' have developed the most complete transformation experience ever created: TRANSFORM with Chris & Heidi.

Now they want to coach you, day-by-day, through your own transformation!

Whether you want to lose weight, sculpt a lean & muscular physique, or develop strength & stamina, we have the transformation for you. Each transformation includes:

Individualized meal plan based on your personality, lifestyle, and goal.

3-month to 1-year workout progressions and audio coaching through each workout.

Video tutorials for each movement, from our library of 400+ exercises.

Exercise modifications for every movement to work around injuries.

Weekly Life Lessons & mental coaching

Progress tracking & transformation documentation

Automatic troubleshooting & adjustments - all the way to your goal.

Full Community access

Immediate access to all transformations. When you're finished with one, start another!

TRANSFORM Weight Loss - created by Chris & Heidi Powell - is the same powerful weight loss program they use on their hit TV show: 'Extreme Weight Loss'.

New bodyweight workout challenges introduced by Chris & Heidi daily.

Workouts ranging from 5 to 30 minutes. No equipment or gym necessary!

Progressive cardio 'Accelerators' to maximize weight loss results.

For all levels, from sedentary to active individuals.

TRANSFORM Physique - created with Pro Physiques, one of the most reputable coaching organizations in the competitive physique world with hundreds of athletes and a roster of Olympia and Arnold Classic champions.

Men's and women's specific programs, designed to sculpt your body however you choose - from leaning out to a shredded physique, to gaining solid muscle and mass.

For all levels, from novice to advanced.

For individuals with access to gym equipment.

TRANSFORM Cross Training is created with Brute Strength, a conglomerate of CrossFit Games athletes and world class coaches, specializing in Strength & Performance, Powerlifting, Gymnastics, & Conditioning.

Improve strength, power, stamina, endurance, and speed.

For all levels, from novice to advanced.

Choose based on equipment available - Bodyweight requires just a pull-up bar and box. Equipped is for those with access to functional training equipment.

TRANSFORM Nutrition

Our unique technology will adjust every meal specifically to you and your goals.

Choose from hundreds of meals from our award-winning chefs, ranging from gourmet to quick prep meals, and even grab n' go meals to suite your lifestyle.

Fast food locator and menu guide for convenient options.

Revolutionary technology that auto-adjusts meals and portions if you plateau to get the scale moving again.

TRANSFORM Progress and Community

Document your entire transformation with weekly pictures, weigh ins and measurements.

Chris & Heidi will share powerful Life Lessons with you every week to help create the mindset for lifelong transformation.

Access to the entire TRANSFORM community. Connect, share, and transform with friends for motivation, support, and accountability.

TRANSFORM Subscription Terms and Pricing

The download of TRANSFORM with Chris & Heidi is free of charge, and you will receive your first week of transformation absolutely free of charge also! If you choose to continue with your full custom transformation, your credit card will be charged, based on your subscription selection.

You can select from the following subscriptions:

1 Month $14.99 $14.99 / Month

3 Months $35.97 $11.99 / Month

12 Months $119.88 $9.99 / Month

Prices shown are for United States only. Price of subscription is subject to country of residence.

Subscription automatically renews if it is not cancelled within 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Your account will be charged for the next subscription period up to 24 hours prior to the current subscription expiring. It is not possible to cancel an existing in-app subscription. You can disable the automatic renewal function at any time by adjusting your account settings.



For more information, visit: www.theTRANSFORMapp.com

Valley man who won contest debuts first film

He won the $1 million-dollar prize a few years ago, in the Doritos Crash the Super Bowl TV commercial contest and used the money to make his first film. Now, Ryan Thomas Andersen's film "Im'perfect" is debuting this month at the Phoenix Film Festival. There will be two screenings on Saturday April 8th at 7:30pm and Monday April 10th at 9:20pm

For more information on tickets: visit www.imperfectmovie.com and http://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com/

Phoenix Film Festival

April 6-13, 2017

Harkins Scottsdale 101

7000 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ

Local Grandma gets into Final Four bracket

92-year-old Gloria Laynor, a Phoenix grandmother who doesn't exactly watch a lot of college hoops, checks in with her Final Four bracket.

To read about Gloria Laynor's Final Four Bracket click on this link:

http://www.azfamily.com/story/34848998/92-year-old-phoenix-grandma-takes-on-dbacks-pitcher-in-march-madness-challenge