Indictment alleges teller stole from credit union account

A federal indictment accuses a man of stealing nearly $527,000 by making unauthorized transactions while he worked as a teller for an Arizona credit union.

James Roy Entzminger is charged with nine counts of embezzlement, fraud and aggravated identity theft for criminal activity allegedly committed from late 2009 through early 2014 while he worked for Banner Federal Credit Union's Estrella branch.

The indictment alleges there were multiple victims and that they were targeted because they had accounts with infrequent activity.

The indictment also says Entzminger made cash withdrawals, transferred money between accounts and changed addresses in credit union records so account holders wouldn't get statements.

An attorney listed in court records as representing Entzminger didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

