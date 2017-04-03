Final Four in Phoenix traffic tips from ADOT

For Phoenix-area drivers over the NCAA’s Final Four Weekend, it’s time to follow that freeway game plan.

Local transportation agencies have teamed up to limit traffic impacts in the Phoenix area this weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving its final pregame travel tips for fans and commuters.

When Final Four events are underway in downtown Phoenix, drivers should use 7th Avenue to or from either direction of I-10 or take northbound 7th Avenue from I-17 to reach venues from the south. For information on Final Four-related street closures in downtown Phoenix, click here.

Before Monday’s championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium, drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes instead of westbound I-10.

For both ticket holders and many West Valley residents, westbound Loop 101 from I-17 or all the way from the East Valley is another option to consider. Drivers also should expect heavier Loop 101 traffic approaching the stadium.

West Valley residents can help limit westbound I-10 traffic on Monday afternoon by flexing work hours to leave for home earlier or later than the anticipated game-day traffic. If it’s an option, telecommuting is a sure way to avoid being part of evening rush hour.

North Carolina & Gonzaga fans should consider getting to University of Phoenix Stadium or nearby venues early on Monday. Parking lots open at 1 p.m., and tailgate events for ticket holders begin at 2 p.m. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

ADOT’s freeway message boards will provide information on traffic conditions and getting to stadium parking. Overhead message boards also will help guide motorists to the appropriate exits for Final Four events in downtown Phoenix.

Road to Final Four includes L-101 option across N. Valley. Leave early for 6 pm game to avoid I-10 WB traffic. https://t.co/ixzWz8R042 pic.twitter.com/IoawslJRyr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 3, 2017

Final 4 tips: NC & Gonzaga fans arrive early to avoid traffic delays. Use Loop 101 in N. Valley to reach UofPStadiumhttps://t.co/ixzWz8R042 pic.twitter.com/TmtJSQFJkO — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 3, 2017

