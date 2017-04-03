Police ID body recovered from South Mountain

Police have identified the body that was recovered from South Mountain over the weekend as a 25-year-old man who had been missing since last Tuesday.

Investigators believe Nathan Ryan Atkinson committed suicide. His body was located and recovered from a particularly rugged area Saturday afternoon.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Body recovered from South Mountain]

The Phoenix Police Department posted a missing person flier about Atkinsons on Facebook on Thursday, two days after he was last seen.

His car was found abandoned at the Kiwanis Trail Head in South Mountain Park.

