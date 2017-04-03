2 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Peoria bus stop destroyed by earlier wreck

Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck near a Peoria bus stop that had been destroyed in a separate crash hours earlier.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m.at 71st and Peoria avenues, south of Sundance Park, Monday morning.

Officer Brandon Sheffert of the Peoria Police Department said one of the vehicles was heading east on Peoria Avenue when the driver apparently ran a red light and hit a vehicle that was going on 71st Avenue. That northbound vehicle had the green light. The two cars hit a third vehicle.

Sherffert said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Video from the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper showed one vehicle in the wreckage of a bus stop. Initial reports were that the vehicle plowed through the bus stop, but police said that was not the case.

According to the Peoria Police Department, that bus stop was destroyed by a hit-and-run driver late Sunday night.

Sheffert said nobody was waiting there when the vehicle careened into the what was left of the bench and shelter Monday morning.

Aerial video second vehicle was up on the sidewalk across the street from the bus stop; a Hummer facing the opposite direction was just off the curb.

Reiterating that the bus stop was empty., Tim Eiden of the Peoria Fire Department said two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. It's not clear which of the vehicles those patients were in.

The crash that destroyed the bus stop and Monday morning's wreck are not connected.

"The bus stop was NOT damaged during this crash," Sheffert wrote in an email to media outlets (emphasis is his). "We had an additional crash overnight where a single vehicle ran into the bus stop."

No information about that crash was immediately available.

