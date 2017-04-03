Two fires this year at Avondale apartment complex

Investigators believe a grease fire turned into an out-of-control fire at an Avondale apartment complex early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the complex at 1408 N. Central Avenue, which is just southwest of Van Buren Street and Central Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

Flames reportedly were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews had put the fire out and were mopping up hot spots when Marc Liverman first reported on the air at 5 a.m.

Video from the scene showed firefighters hosing down the building. The damage was apparent from the outside, but the extent was not clear.

The man who lives in the unit told Liverman that the fire started while his 26-year-old son was cooking. The man said his son suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to recover.

The effects of smoke inhalation range from mild to deadly. Symptoms, according to WebMD, include coughing, shortness of breath, hoarseness, headache, changes in skin color and changes in mental status such as confusion, fainting, seizures and coma.

This complex reportedly was the site of another fire less than three months ago. It happened just a couple of units away from Monday morning's fire and displaced three people.

