PD: Suspect shoots gun inside restaurant, later caught

Police said they have caught an attempted robber who shot a gun inside a north Phoenix restaurant and then took off on an all-terrain vehicle.

It happened near the Interstate 17 and the Carefree Highway around 8 p.m.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a man wearing a mask entered a Chili's, demanded money and fired his shotgun. No one was hit, police said.

Police said about 30 customers and staff were inside the restaurant at the time.

The suspect then fled on an ATV. The investigation led officers to a mobile home north of the crime scene where the suspect was taken into custody.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office helped with the search for the suspect.

The suspect's name has not been released.

