$60 million lottery ticket bought in northwest Arizona still unclaimed

Somebody in Arizona is the state's newest millionaire and doesn't even know it.

Arizona Lottery said a winning $60 million Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was sold at the Scenic General Stores located on 2960 Scenic Blvd. in Littlefield. The community is located in the northwest corner of the state in Mohave County.

The lucky white ball numbers were 09, 32, 36, 44 and 65, with a Powerball number of 01 and a Powerplay number of 03.

The ticket has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from Saturday, April 1 to claim the prize.

It's the first time that an Arizona resident won a Powerball jackpot since 2015.

The winner has the option of taking the giant jackpot through payments during 30 years or the cash option of $36.4 million.

The retailer who sold the winning ticket is rewarded as well. They'll get a $25,000 bonus from the Arizona lottery.

The next drawing for the Powerball is Wednesday, April 5.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that this is the first Arizona Powerball jackpot winner since 2015 and to correct the numbers for the cash payout and the retailer's bonus.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.