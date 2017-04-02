Possible record crowds in downtown Phoenix

Many businesses in downtown Phoenix have stepped up their staffing and changed their hours to cater to the big crowds and the out-of-town visitors. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Downtown Phoenix has not been this busy since maybe ever.

The area was packed with events and brought tens of thousands of people.

The Arizona Diamondbacks held their sold-out season opener at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon. The NCAA Final Four Fan Fest continued on Sunday at the Phoenix Convention Center and the final night of the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park.

“Oh my God it's crazy! You have (the) Final Four, obviously opening day. Suns are right here playing tonight,” said Andrew Peterson, who came downtown to watch the Diamondbacks game.

There was also the Phoenix Pride Parade earlier in the morning and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena at night.

"We've been down here spending our money and enjoying our lunch and buying the final four attire and all that so I think it's obviously a pretty good event for the city," Mike Capozzi, an out-of-town visitor, said. "The amount of people is pretty impressive but it's unbelievable how well organized everything is.”

Many businesses in downtown Phoenix have stepped up their staffing and changed their hours to cater to the big crowds and the out-of-town visitors.

"You know we're pretty well prepared for it so we were really excited for this whole weekend. It's been crazy and it's been non-stop but it's been a lot of fun," said Anisa Yamada, Majerle's manager.

Majerle's quadrupled their liquor order and expect to get through it all.

"Obviously they've done a great job planning for it or else it wouldn't have been as easily flowing as it is, so surprisingly it's been really well organized," said Peterson.

