Phoenix restaurant holds fundraiser for 100 club

Dozens of people showed up for the good cause. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A restaurant in Phoenix held a fundraiser on Sunday to help out the state's first responders and their families.

Chicago Hamburger Company, located near 38th Street and Indian School Road, donated 100 percent of its proceeds to the 100 Club of Arizona.

"I get a lot of cops that come into my joint and I got a lot of friends that are cops. I just feel strong about it. It's a good organization to help and do our part for guys that are willing to go out and protect us every day," Bob Pappanduros, the owner of Chicago Hamburger Company, said.

This is his seventh year putting on the fundraiser.

"We usually raise between $3,000 and $4,000," Pappanduros said. "It's as much fun for us as it is putting out some work, and ya know all the money goes to a good cause."

The 100 Club helps out families of public safety officers and firefighters who are seriously hurt or killed in the line of duty. The organization also provides resources to enhance their safety and welfare.

If you would like to donate you can visit the 100 Club's website by clicking/tapping here.

