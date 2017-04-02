March Madness Music Festival reaches capacity Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
For the second straight day, the March Madness Music Festival reached capacity on Sunday.
The big event can hold 20,000 people at Margaret T. Hance Park, and organizers tweeted out minutes after the official start of Sunday's festivities that it had reached capacity.
Organizers said it would watch the crowd numbers and later determined just before 6:30 p.m. that the gates wouldn't re-open.
Sunday is the third and final day of the free music festival where Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Blink-182, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Aerosmith are all scheduled to perform.
The gates opened at 3 p.m. and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are scheduled to take the stage at 3:45 p.m. Blink-182 will follow at 5 p.m. with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at 6:30 p.m. Aerosmith will round out the night at 8:30 p.m.
Hance Park is 32 acres in the heart of downtown Phoenix. It took work crews 10 days to transform it into an outdoor concert venue.
