March Madness Music Festival reaches capacity Sunday

The line was long to get into the festival and the gates had to be closed after reaching capacity. (Source: Satya Mahapatra)

Thousands walked toward the stage to get ready for the concert on Sunday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

About 20,000 people packed the park to watch the bands on Sunday. (Source: Satya Mahapatra)

For the second straight day, the March Madness Music Festival reached capacity on Sunday.

The big event can hold 20,000 people at Margaret T. Hance Park, and organizers tweeted out minutes after the official start of Sunday's festivities that it had reached capacity.

Organizers said it would watch the crowd numbers and later determined just before 6:30 p.m. that the gates wouldn't re-open.

[Special Section: NCAA Final Four in Phoenix]

Sunday is the third and final day of the free music festival where Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Blink-182, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Aerosmith are all scheduled to perform.

The gates opened at 3 p.m. and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are scheduled to take the stage at 3:45 p.m. Blink-182 will follow at 5 p.m. with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at 6:30 p.m. Aerosmith will round out the night at 8:30 p.m.

[IN PICTURES: Final Four in Phoenix]

Hance Park is 32 acres in the heart of downtown Phoenix. It took work crews 10 days to transform it into an outdoor concert venue.

[ONLINE: March Madness Music Festival event map]

[ALSO HAPPENING: Final Four Fan Fest]

March Madness Music Festival is at capacity and will not re-open. You can stream the shows live at https://t.co/GdAxDSIR1U pic.twitter.com/x8gklxg3TX — Final Four Phoenix (@FinalFour) April 3, 2017

Check out the view of the crowd enjoying #PHXFInalFour Music Fest at Hance Park. You can watch the concert live at https://t.co/74oyvaGWFB pic.twitter.com/T60KTZtnUo — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) April 3, 2017

Can't get into #FInalFour Music Fest? or couldn't attend live? You can watch the #PHXFinalFour concert livestream at https://t.co/74oyvaGWFB pic.twitter.com/WcFrbW0QTd — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) April 3, 2017

The March Madness Music Festival has reached capacity. We'll continue to watch crowd numbers to determine if gate will reopen #FinalFour — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 2, 2017

People are literally running to the stage as gates open for music fest #azfamily pic.twitter.com/ynb1O6Bbnp — Jeff Van Sant (@JVS_TV) April 2, 2017

March Madness Music Festival has reached capacity. We will continue to watch crowd numbers to determine when/if gate will re-open. pic.twitter.com/ifozlzP5g5 — Final Four Phoenix (@FinalFour) April 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.