Protesters blocked the parade route at the Phoenix Pride Festival in downtown Phoenix Sunday morning. The protesters were from a group called Trans Queer Pueblo.

The group is asking the Phoenix Pride organization to use its influence to protect undocumented immigrants and push for change with political leaders.

Phoenix police said the parade was briefly blocked and soon after the protesters voluntarily moved out of the road.

While there were some heated exchanges, no one was hurt. There were no reports of arrests.

