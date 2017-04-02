Arrest made in Chandler homicide

Chandler police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred Saturday night at a mobile home park. Officers found the victim, Christian Acosta, 24, shot outside the residence. Acosta was shot with a shotgun and pronounced dead on scene.

The suspect, Delano Marquis Ortiz, was arrested later that night. Ortiz is being charged with second degree murder. Detectives learned that the motive for the murder was a debt of a television between the victim and the suspect.

Chandler police learned that the shotgun used in the murder was discarded in a dumpster at 120 N. McQueen Road. After searching the area, police have not yet located the gun.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating the murder weapon. Anyone with information is asked to call Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

