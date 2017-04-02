Wrong way driver crash Sunday morning on Loop 101 in Tempe

A wrong way driver caused a collision on Loop 101 at Broadway in Tempe early Sunday morning.

The driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes and crashed with another vehicle near Broadway at about 5:30.

Arizona Department of Public Safety said that minor injuries were reported. This collision has followed the trend of recent wrong way drivers in the valley. The wrong way driver is being investigated for DUI.

The HOV lane and lanes one and two were blocked for about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.