Police are investigating a homicide in Mesa

Authorities in Mesa have identified the man killed over the weekend after being stabbed during a fight.

Mesa Police spokeswoman Diana Williams said Shawn Kal Aguilar, 30, died late Saturday morning at the Central on Broadway apartment complex in Mesa.

Williams said officers found Aguilar unconscious on a street corner outside the apartment complex around 11 A.M. 

After questioning witnesses, police located the apartment where a fight had happened earlier between Aguilar and another person. 

All involved parties were located and are currently being questioned by police. The investigation is ongoing.

