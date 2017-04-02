Car crashes through wall in Phoenix; 2 pedestrians injured

Two pedestrians were injured when a car slammed into a low wall in front of a west Valley home.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near 83rd Avenue north of Indian School Road.

The crash left two people hurt.

A 19-year-old female was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

An 18-year-old also female suffered minor injuries.

Phoenix police are investigating what led to the crash/

