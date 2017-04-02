Record crowd descends on University of Phoenix Stadium for Final Four

The stadium saw its largest ever crowd for a sporting event – 77, 612. (Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash)

If you were at University of Phoenix Stadium for the Final Four games Saturday, you absolutely were not alone. Not by any stretch of the imagination.

The stadium saw one its largest crowds ever for a sporting event – 77, 612.

NCAA March Madness tweeted that number at about 7:30 p.m., saying it was the second-highest attended for the National Semifinals, right behind the 2014 event in Dallas.

The average capacity of the stadium for Arizona Cardinals games is about 64,000. That's about 82 percent the size of Saturday’s crowd.

As part of the elaborate preparations for the Final Four, University of Phoenix Stadium was “transformed into the ultimate basketball arena,” including the installation of a massive center hung scoreboard and the removal of more than 5,000 seats to make way for temporary seating.

Monday night's Championship game will pit Gonzaga and North Carolina. The game tips off at 6:20 p.m.

Located in Glendale, University of Phoenix Stadium opened in 2006.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.