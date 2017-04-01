Woman, man hospitalized after high-speed crash on Usery Pass Road

Two people are in the hospital after possibly impaired driver tried to outrun Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and wound up rolling her vehicle.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Usery Pass Road near the Bush Highway, a little less than 40 minutes east of Phoenix.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, it started with a report of a reckless driver who was speeding.

There was a short pursuit, but deputies quickly backed off because of the excessive speeds – faster than 100 mph.

The driver failed to stop for deputies, continuing south on Usery Pass Road until the vehicle rolled a short time later.

The woman was air-lifted to the hospital. The man who was in the passenger seat was transported by ground ambulance.

MCSO said its investigators believe alcohol was a factor.

No information about either person was immediately available.

