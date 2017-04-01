Phoenix officer called 'heroic' for saving the life of a bystander after a crash

The actions of a Phoenix police officer are being called "heroic," after he pushed a bystander out of harm's way following a bad car crash.

The officer, a sergeant-in-training, was at the scene near Greenway Parkway and Second Street as police conducted a traffic stop for a shoplifting suspect.

"They were loading the suspect vehicle on a tow truck," explained Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash happened moments later.

Police say a two-door hatchback traveling eastbound on Greenway crossed the raised median into oncoming westbound lanes and struck two other vehicles.

"That officer that was here on the scene with the tow truck driver was standing outside the doors of the tow truck when he saw the collision," said Lewis. "He saw the collision coming at them. He managed to shove the tow truck driver out of harm's way before he himself was diving out of the way of the vehicles that did collide with the tow truck."

The officer was hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the hatchback was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the "quick and decisive actions" of the officer likely saved the life of the tow truck driver.

"The officer's actions were definitely heroic," said Lewis. "That quick decision to move that person out of harm's way likely saved that person's life."

