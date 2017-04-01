Body recovered from South Mountain

The Phoenix Fire Department on Saturday recovered a body found on South Mountain.

Department spokesman Capt. Rob McDade confirmed the recovery operation but said he had no other information.

Aerial video from South Mountain showed the area where fire crews were working to be quite rugged.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

South Moutain is on public land managed by the City of Phoenix as South Mountain Park and Preserve. Comprised of more than 16,000 acres, it's one of the largest municipal parks in the world.

[MAP: South Mountain Park]

