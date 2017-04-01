Gilbert police 'wing it' with April Fool's joke

The Gilbert Police Department got creative when they decided to "wing it" with a fine, feathered April Fool's Day prank!

The department held a news conference Saturday to announce a new "member" of the department.

The department's Facebook page announced: "Important Update: Gilbert Police Department's Chief Brice announcing our highly anticipated and newest Department addition."

The chief announced the formation of the department's first special air unit. He said the unit would include a number of special operations teams and "one air unit known as Raptor One."

He went on to add "this unit's keen vision and special tracking capabilities provides exceptional overlook and officer safety support."

And with that, "Raptor One" flew into the picture, landing on a well-placed tree stump in the middle of the press conference.

Turns out, this was all an April Fool's joke.

Raptor One is actually a King Vulture named Machu, a special guest brought in by the Phoenix Zoo.

The video of the "announcement" ended with a wink from the chief, and a special thank you message to the zoo for playing a part in this good-natured bird-foolery.

Important Update: @GilbertPDChief Brice announcing our highly anticipated and newest Department addition. pic.twitter.com/hNVeX9X1DB — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.