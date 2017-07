SLIDESHOW: Fossil Creek

Summer will be here before you know it and Phoenix will feel like the surface of the sun. But there’s a paradise a short drive away where you can go to escape the searing heat. An oasis that will cool your bones and enchant your eyes, Fossil Creek is an Arizona gem.

APP USERS: Click/tap here for photos

Click/tap here for full story >>>

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.