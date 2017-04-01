No foolin' - Skiing conditions are perfect at Snowbowl!

It may be Final Four frenzy here in town. But in Flagstaff, it's all about mogul mania.

Who cares if the calendar says April? Ski conditions up north are perfect this weekend.

Arizona Snowbowl has received 9 inches of fresh snow in the past 48 hours. (No fooling!)

Skiers Saturday enjoyed sunny skies, mild weather and powdery white snow.

Sunday is already being predicted to be a "Blue Bird Day," sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, says the National Weather Service (http://bit.ly/2jLJ8ym).

And even more snow is on the way. Snow showers are predicted for Flagstaff Monday and Tuesday.

[READ MORE: Arizona Snowbowl gets 4" of fresh snow, expects more tonight]



Snowbowl Spring Dates/Hours:

Open Sunday, April 2 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Open April 7-9 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Open April 14-16 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Open April 22-23 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Open April 29-30 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Snowbowl Numbers:

321” of Natural Snow so far for the 2016-17 Season

93% Open - 42 of 45 Trails Open

6 Lifts Open

99” Base Depth

23” of New Snow in Last 7 Days

REMINDER: We are CLOSED today through Thursday, April 5. We'll re-open on April 7-9. Details: https://t.co/M9XgZjTgYM — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) April 3, 2017

Groundhog saw his shadow again & we will see 6 more weeks of winter. JK, temps 5-10 degrees above normal by Thur & Fri. #azwx #aprilfools — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) April 1, 2017

A little snow fell in parts of northern Arizona overnight. Here's what we're seeing on I-17 south of #Flagstaff. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XX64EkVkfH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 1, 2017

