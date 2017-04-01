American flag set on fire at Ahwatukee home

An Ahwatukee couple woke up one morning this week to find their American flag burned in the driveway.

Brian Ellison was pulling out of the driveway to go to work Wednesday when he noticed something amiss.

The driveway was covered in charred shreds of the red, white and blue.

"When I looked down, it was the American flag that we fly on the front of our house," said Ellison. "It had been burned. It had caught fire. And then I looked at the flagpole and all of the flag had burned off of the pole."

The couple has no idea who would have done such a thing.

"This was not right," said Lisa Ellison. "It's personal."

"Somebody may think it's their right to burn the flag, but it doesn't make it right," said Brian Ellison, who is a former Marine.

Police are investigating the crime.

Meantime, the Ellisons promptly hung their spare flag.

"I want everyone in Ahwatukee to get their own flag and all of us stand proud and say this is not going to happen anymore," said Lisa Ellison.

